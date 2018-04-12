FS man caught with dagga worth over R9m

It's understood the man was driving a truck when he tried to enter the Ficksburg port of entry earlier on Thursday when he was stopped by authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have arrested a man after he was caught with over R9 million worth of dagga.

It's understood the man was driving a truck when he tried to enter the Ficksburg port of entry earlier on Thursday when he was stopped by authorities.

When the truck was searched, over 600 bags of dagga were found in the back.

The police's Phumelelo Dhlamini said: “We have arrested him and he is detained and he will be charged with dealing in dagga. He will appear before the Ficksburg Magistrates Court soon.”