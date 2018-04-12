Family of slain cop Katoyi assured of SAPS’ support

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Family of slain cop Katoyi assured of SAPS’ support

Family spokesperson Monwabisi Jobela says Ncedo Katoyi’s death is a massive loss, as three young children have been left without a father.

The widow of slain police Constable Ncedo Katoyi surrounded by relatives during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele at their Mfuleni home in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
The widow of slain police Constable Ncedo Katoyi surrounded by relatives during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele at their Mfuleni home in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the family of slain police Constable Ncedo Katoyi that the SA Police Service will do everything it can to support them.

The 39-year-old officer was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

Katoyi and his partner, who was injured in the shooting, were responding to a complaint in Site C at the time.

Katoyi’s widow sobbed bitterly as Cele addressed family members in the sitting room of their Mfuleni home.

Family spokesperson Monwabisi Jobela says Katoyi’s death is a massive loss, as three young children have been left without a father.

“Katoyi was a nice, talkative person who enjoyed telling jokes.”

Katoyi had been working as a police officer in Khayelitsha for 10 years.

WATCH: Police minister visits family of slain officer

Cele says arrests in connection with his death are imminent.

“We’re trying to verify new information related to the investigation because it seems police encountered the suspects a day after the deadly attack.”

Cele also visited the scene in Site C where Katoyi and his partner were ambushed asking residents there to share any information they may have with police.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA