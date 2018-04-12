Family of slain cop Katoyi assured of SAPS’s support
Family spokesperson Monwabisi Jobela says Ncedo Katoyi’s death is a massive loss, as three young children have been left without a father.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the family of slain police Constable Ncedo Katoyi that the SA Police Service will do everything it can to support them.
The 39-year-old officer was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Monday night.
Katoyi and his partner, who was injured in the shooting, were responding to a complaint in Site C at the time.
Katoyi’s widow sobbed bitterly as Cele addressed family members in the sitting room of their Mfuleni home.
#CopKilling Police Minister, Bheki Cele is in Khayelitsha. He will visit the family of Constable Ncedo Theophylus Katoyi who was murdered on Monday CA pic.twitter.com/dLNbBTLxBh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018
Family spokesperson Monwabisi Jobela says Katoyi’s death is a massive loss, as three young children have been left without a father.
“Katoyi was a nice, talkative person who enjoyed telling jokes.”
Katoyi had been working as a police officer in Khayelitsha for 10 years.
WATCH: Police minister visits family of slain officer
Cele says arrests in connection with his death are imminent.
“We’re trying to verify new information related to the investigation because it seems police encountered the suspects a day after the deadly attack.”
Cele also visited the scene in Site C where Katoyi and his partner were ambushed asking residents there to share any information they may have with police.
#CopKilling A relative of Constable Ncedo Katoyi thanks the Minister for coming to see the family CA pic.twitter.com/KBqTPdqn36— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
