Ex-Zim minister: Diamond revenue used to buy 2013 elections campaign material

Writing on Twitter, Jonathan Moyo claims the purchases were organised by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is now president.

HARARE - A former cabinet minister in Zimbabwe says millions of dollars’ worth of diamond revenue was used to pay for campaign material for the ruling party ahead of the 2013 elections, won by Robert Mugabe.

Moyo fled Zimbabwe in the wake of Robert Mugabe's ouster.

In a series of tweets, he claims that Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga did a deal to buy campaign material from the DRC and China for the polls in 2013.

Moyo claims state funds, including diamond revenue, were used and that the party wasn't consulted.

Back in 2013, Mnangagwa was still in cabinet and Chiwenga was head of the defence forces.

Now president and vice president, neither Mnangagwa nor Chiwenga has responded to Moyo’s claims.

Parliament is currently investigating whether diamond revenue was misused while Mugabe was president.