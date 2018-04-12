EWN in the fast lane with the Audi TT RS

Jacob Moshokoa says the new model from Audi does not disappoint.

With 20 years of history to back it, the Audi TT is one of the most recognisable coupes around, so the latest generation Mk3 has a lot riding on its well-rounded shoulders. And it did not disappoint.

The new TT is available in a number of models, including a 1.8 litre petrol version, a 2 litre and the top of the range 2.5 litre five-cylinder TT RS. It’s this monster that I recently tested, and to say it was boring would be a lie.

This is the most practical yet impractical car around because there is only space for two decently sized travel bags in the boot, your friends can’t sit at the back (unless they are four years old) and petrol station visits are a norm. But with all that said, it’s still one of the best coupes I’ve ever driven.

The layout on the inside is in true RS style – sporty with luxurious finishing, including alcantara on the steering wheel and the gear knob. The RS-embossed Recaro wingback sports seats provide for a comfortable ride (even in sports mode) while the 20-inch rubber helps to keep you firmly planted to the tar.

The steering wheel and cockpit set-up reminds me of its older sibling, the R8, where one gets to choose driving modes on the steering which is also where the start-stop button is located.

Talking about starting something, waking up the TT RS whisks you into a different realm, leaving you in awe as the sound of the 5 pot rumbles in the background. If that still isn’t loud enough for you, the engineers at Ingolstadt have included an exhaust button which turns up the engine noise for a more 'dramatic effect'. And dramatic is exactly what Audi’s five-cylinder motors are. The engine will shuttle you from 0-100km/ in a claimed 3.7 seconds and it packs a whopping output of 295 kw and 480 Nm. This coupe definitely prides itself on being a super car hunter.

I find that it strikes a perfect balance between a comfortable day-to-day runner to zip through the suburbs and the city, while giving you the perfect package to whizz around mountain passes on long weekend drives. You will probably also be tempted to take it out on a track for a tremendously fun day, going up against the Nissan GTRs and similar powerhouses.

The pricing of the TT RS comes in very close to R1 million (R963,000 to be exact) which will leave certain buyers pondering what else they can get for that kind of money. The options are the BMW M2, Jaguar F-type V6 and, for a little more, the Porsche Cayman GTS. I personally would spend my money looking for a 2012 R8 V10 which I’m banking on becoming a cult must-have supercar in the very near future.

GALLERY: The new Audi TT RS