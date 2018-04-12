Erdogan says Turkey worried about ‘wrestling’ of world powers over Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the alarm during a speech in Ankara after an unprecedented upsurge of tensions between Washington and Moscow.

JOHANNESBURG - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is worried by the "arm wrestling" of world powers over Syria, adding he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how to stop chemical attacks in the country.

His comments come after US President Donald Trump warned Moscow that US missiles "will be coming" to Syria in retaliation for the alleged chemical weapons attack over the weekend that killed dozens of people.

Ankara appears keen to keep its distance from one of the worst outbreaks of tensions since the cold war between its Nato ally Washington and increasingly close partner Moscow.