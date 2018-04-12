Elgar set for short-term Surrey stint

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Elgar set for short-term Surrey stint

Dean Elgar will be available for Surrey for the first 2 months of the English cricket season, before returning to South Africa to prepare for the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka in July.

South Africa's Dean Elgar bats on the second day of the second Test match between England and South Africa at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England on 15 July 2017. Picture: AFP.
South Africa's Dean Elgar bats on the second day of the second Test match between England and South Africa at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England on 15 July 2017. Picture: AFP.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Test cricket opener Dean Elgar has signed a short-term deal with English County side Surrey.

Elgar will be available for Surrey for the first two months of the English cricket season, before returning to South Africa to prepare for the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka in July.

The opener joins his former Test teammate Morne Morkel at the English county side after Morkel signed a two-year Kolpak deal earlier in the week.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA