Elgar set for short-term Surrey stint

Dean Elgar will be available for Surrey for the first 2 months of the English cricket season, before returning to South Africa to prepare for the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka in July.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Test cricket opener Dean Elgar has signed a short-term deal with English County side Surrey.
Elgar will be available for Surrey for the first two months of the English cricket season, before returning to South Africa to prepare for the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka in July.
The opener joins his former Test teammate Morne Morkel at the English county side after Morkel signed a two-year Kolpak deal earlier in the week.
