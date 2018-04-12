EFF's #WinnieMandela memorial: Patricia de Lille breaks her silence
The DA’s leadership says the Cape Town mayor should have informed them out of courtesy that she had been invited to speak at an event of another political party.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she won’t be drawn into making her attendance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) event a side issue.
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership says she should have informed them out of courtesy that she had been invited to speak at an event of another political party.
I will not succumb to making my attendance at an EFF event a side issue. I went to honour Mama Winnie. I have great respect for Mama Winnie, she was a close friend and I regarded her as a sister. She was a former special colleague of mine. https://t.co/qjylwAvP3W— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 12, 2018
De Lille on Wednesday attended a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.
In a tweet posted on Thursday, De Lille said she went to honour her friend for whom she has great respect and regards as a sister.
A former MP herself, De Lille says Madikizela-Mandela was a special colleague of hers.
I visited Mama Winnie’s old home in Brandfort. This place holds so many sad memories. It’s a great pity that it wasn’t turned into a museum while she was alive so that she could give a first hand account of what happened here at the hands of the apartheid government. pic.twitter.com/gedambHNmc— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 11, 2018
De Lille’s at war with the DA which has accused her of misconduct and for bringing the party into disrepute.
WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
