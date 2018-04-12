Duarte: Madikizela-Mandela wanted land returned to black majority
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it will work hard to ensure that land expropriation without compensation in take place in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, adding that the struggle icon wanted the land to be returned to its rightful owners.
On Wednesday, thousands of mourners gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto in memory of the ANC stalwart, who died last week after a long illness.
She will be buried on Saturday.
The ANC’s Jessie Duarte says that Madikizela-Mandela wanted the land to be returned to the black majority.
“Know that to be the truth. Know that there’s no walking away from that decision.”
WATCH: Mabuza: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has not died she has multiplied
Duarte also joined the struggle stalwart's family in condemning those speaking ill of her.
“So when you make your comments and we know that we don’t like your comments, we say to you, that it's best you keep quiet.”
The organisation says they will defend Madikizela-Mandela with everything.
“This is our heroine, we know her.”
LISTEN: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion
