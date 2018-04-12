Dintwe: SSA boss Fraser threatened me after becoming subject of fraud probe
The State Security Agency director-general is being investigated for allegedly setting up an unlawful intelligence structure as well as awarding tenders to family and friends.
PRETORIA – It’s emerged that the Inspector-General of Intelligence has not only asked the courts for protection from State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser but also for an order declaring the director-general has no authority over the watchdog body.
Setlhomamaru Dintwe has revealed in an affidavit how he has been threatened by Fraser after he became the subject of a fraud and corruption investigation.
Fraser revoked the Inspector-General’s security clearance last month, effectively neutralising its ability to perform its duties.
The director-general is being investigated for allegedly setting up an unlawful intelligence structure as well as awarding tenders to family and friends.
Dintwe wants the court to declare that the State Security Agency director-general has no authority to grant, revise or revoke the security clearance of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.
He further wants several sections in legislation declared unconstitutional and amended, in so far as they permit the DG to interfere with the inspector-general’s security clearance.
The first part of Dintwe’s application, which is expected to be heard next week, is to stop Fraser interfering in his duties.
The inspector-general says that Fraser has revoked his security clearance for no other reason other than to shield himself from investigation.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
-
Another legal blow for Jacob Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.