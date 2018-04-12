Dintwe: SSA boss Fraser threatened me after becoming subject of fraud probe

The State Security Agency director-general is being investigated for allegedly setting up an unlawful intelligence structure as well as awarding tenders to family and friends.

PRETORIA – It’s emerged that the Inspector-General of Intelligence has not only asked the courts for protection from State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser but also for an order declaring the director-general has no authority over the watchdog body.

Setlhomamaru Dintwe has revealed in an affidavit how he has been threatened by Fraser after he became the subject of a fraud and corruption investigation.

Fraser revoked the Inspector-General’s security clearance last month, effectively neutralising its ability to perform its duties.

Dintwe wants the court to declare that the State Security Agency director-general has no authority to grant, revise or revoke the security clearance of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

He further wants several sections in legislation declared unconstitutional and amended, in so far as they permit the DG to interfere with the inspector-general’s security clearance.

The first part of Dintwe’s application, which is expected to be heard next week, is to stop Fraser interfering in his duties.

The inspector-general says that Fraser has revoked his security clearance for no other reason other than to shield himself from investigation.