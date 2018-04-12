De Lille expected to explain EFF memorial appearance to DA

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was warmly welcomed by EFF leaders and supporters when she arrived at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service in Brandfort in the Free State.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille will have to explain to Democratic Alliance bosses why she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters-organised Winnie Madikizela Mandela memorial without informing the organisation.

Party bosses were taken by surprise when De Lille was listed as a “special colleague” on the memorial’s programme of speakers on Wednesday.

Mayor De Lille is currently embroiled in an unrelated battle with the DA, which wants her removed as mayor for bringing the party into disrepute amid allegations of mismanagement.

Dumelang. I have in the past spoken on different platforms with other parties. The Mayor of CT would have been courteous and informed the party accordingly as would be of any member of the DA. DC action is not about that, it’s about accountability 4 CT. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 12, 2018

This latest issue could add to the tension, as party leaders demand answers on why she failed to inform the organisation about her EFF engagement.

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe says: “There are other occasions where we speak at other people’s rallies and that’s an exceptional circumstance. But to have done so without any consultation is a little odd.”

De Lille was not the only member of the DA at the memorial and was joined by the party’s Free State chairperson Patricia Kopane.

The mayor’s office says she was invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

