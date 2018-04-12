Popular Topics
DA to De Lille: All we require is a simple explanation

The DA says it plans on writing to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille asking her to explain why she attended an EFF organised memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille (left) arrives at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans on writing to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille asking her to explain why she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) organised memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.

DA leaders say they were taken by surprise when De Lille was listed as a special colleague on the memorial programme.

The embattled mayor was warmly welcomed by the EFF when she arrived at the memorial in Brandfort in the Free State.

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe says: “According to our protocol, if one of our members is invited to attend another party’s event, all that we require is a simple explanation.”

Although not the only DA politician at the event in Brandfort, the party says that she should have informed them that she had been invited to speak at the event.

De Lille also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the DA which is looking to remove her from her job.

The mayor's office says she has been invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela's family, as one of the stalwart's friends.

WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

