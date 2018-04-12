DA to De Lille: All we require is a simple explanation
The DA says it plans on writing to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille asking her to explain why she attended an EFF organised memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it plans on writing to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille asking her to explain why she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) organised memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.
DA leaders say they were taken by surprise when De Lille was listed as a special colleague on the memorial programme.
The embattled mayor was warmly welcomed by the EFF when she arrived at the memorial in Brandfort in the Free State.
Dumelang. I have in the past spoken on different platforms with other parties. The Mayor of CT would have been courteous and informed the party accordingly as would be of any member of the DA. DC action is not about that, it’s about accountability 4 CT.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 12, 2018
DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe says: “According to our protocol, if one of our members is invited to attend another party’s event, all that we require is a simple explanation.”
Although not the only DA politician at the event in Brandfort, the party says that she should have informed them that she had been invited to speak at the event.
De Lille also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the DA which is looking to remove her from her job.
The mayor's office says she has been invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela's family, as one of the stalwart's friends.
WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
#WinnieMandela ‘being punished with lies for fighting apartheid regime’
-
[WATCH] Lindiwe Hani: Forgiveness & reconciliation was thrust upon us
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.