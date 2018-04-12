DA: De Lille should have informed party of EFF memorial appearance
Although not the only DA politician at the event in Brandfort in the Free State, the party says she should have informed them that she had been invited to speak at the event.
CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille could come under fire from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for attending Wednesday's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
De Lille also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the DA which is looking to remove her from her job.
She says Madikizela-Mandela phoned her in December.
It was also the last time she spoke to her.
“And she said “Hayi man, you know that giggle and husky voice, she said ‘What are those boys doing to you? Those boys don’t know who they’re dealing with’.
“And then she laughed and I assured her, I said I’ve got it under control but thank you for your support.”
De Lille’s at war with the DA which has accused her of misconduct and for bringing the party into disrepute.
WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela
