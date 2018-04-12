CT activists take proposed water, electricity tariffs to Public Protector
Under the banner STOP COCT, activists are opposing the city's proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase, as well as a suggested 7.2% rates hike and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.
CAPE TOWN - Activists have taken the City of Cape Town's massive water and electricity tariff proposals to the Public Protector.
The group called STOP COCT has met with the Public Protector officials this week.
The city's proposed budget is open for public comment until 4 May.
Group founder Sandra Dickson says their meeting with the Public Protector's office was successful and their complaints were screened and listened to.
“It [the city] came up with absolute ludicrous increases for water. That really hit every single person that pays for water quite severely.”
A follow-up meeting will be held where the group will submit a memorandum.
Dickson has also made contact with the Human Rights Commission and she says it's currently assessing the matter.
