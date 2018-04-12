Conviction of George child sex offender Ian Venter welcomed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Conviction of George child sex offender Ian Venter welcomed

The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the court to punish convicted child sex offender Venter harshly.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An organisation advocating against the abuse of women and children has welcomed the conviction of a George dentist.

The dentist was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Judgement was delivered in the George Regional Court on Wednesday.

Ian venter was accused of molesting the 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in April 2015.

The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the court to punish convicted child sex offender Venter harshly.

The victim testified during the trial about the sexual attack.

The court ruled there was no reason not to believe the teenager and found he was a credible witness.

The case has been postponed until June for sentencing and Venter’s bail conditions have been extended.

This isn’t the 44-year-old's first run-in with the law.

This offence was committed while he was serving a four-year correctional supervision sentence after having been convicted of performing sexual acts on a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover.

He was placed under house arrest.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA