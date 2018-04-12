Conviction of George child sex offender Ian Venter welcomed
The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the court to punish convicted child sex offender Venter harshly.
CAPE TOWN - An organisation advocating against the abuse of women and children has welcomed the conviction of a George dentist.
The dentist was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Judgement was delivered in the George Regional Court on Wednesday.
Ian venter was accused of molesting the 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in April 2015.
The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the court to punish convicted child sex offender Venter harshly.
The victim testified during the trial about the sexual attack.
The court ruled there was no reason not to believe the teenager and found he was a credible witness.
The case has been postponed until June for sentencing and Venter’s bail conditions have been extended.
This isn’t the 44-year-old's first run-in with the law.
This offence was committed while he was serving a four-year correctional supervision sentence after having been convicted of performing sexual acts on a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover.
He was placed under house arrest.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.