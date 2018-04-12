Conviction of George child sex offender Ian Venter welcomed

The organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the court to punish convicted child sex offender Venter harshly.

CAPE TOWN - An organisation advocating against the abuse of women and children has welcomed the conviction of a George dentist.

The dentist was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Judgement was delivered in the George Regional Court on Wednesday.

Ian venter was accused of molesting the 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in April 2015.

The victim testified during the trial about the sexual attack.

The court ruled there was no reason not to believe the teenager and found he was a credible witness.

The case has been postponed until June for sentencing and Venter’s bail conditions have been extended.

This isn’t the 44-year-old's first run-in with the law.

This offence was committed while he was serving a four-year correctional supervision sentence after having been convicted of performing sexual acts on a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover.

He was placed under house arrest.

