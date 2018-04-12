City of Joburg to open rehab centre in Eldorado Park

The city says this forms part of its strategy to eradicate drug abuse and other social problems.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has announced plans to launch a substance abuse centre in Eldorado Park.

The city says this forms part of its strategy to eradicate drug abuse and other social problems.

MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse said: “The city announced its plans to deliver a prefab building to the clinic in April. The building will be used to extend the clinic to cater for substance abuse treatment services. This is part of the city’s integrated substance abuse prevention and treatment strategy.”

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has opened one of five rehab centres in Soweto, while the rest will be rolled out over the course of the year.

MMC @mphophalatse1 is here with Health & Social Development officials to meet the community on Eldorado Park regarding the upcoming launch community based substance abuse rehab centre #CoJWarOnDrugs #CoJPublicMeeting @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/ef0Uh5imhb — CoJHealth&SocialDev (@cojhealth) April 10, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)