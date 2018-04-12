Popular Topics
City of Joburg to open rehab centre in Eldorado Park

The city says this forms part of its strategy to eradicate drug abuse and other social problems.

MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse addressing Eldorado Park community members about the upcoming launch of a substance abuse centre. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter.
MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse addressing Eldorado Park community members about the upcoming launch of a substance abuse centre. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has announced plans to launch a substance abuse centre in Eldorado Park.

The city says this forms part of its strategy to eradicate drug abuse and other social problems.

MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse said: “The city announced its plans to deliver a prefab building to the clinic in April. The building will be used to extend the clinic to cater for substance abuse treatment services. This is part of the city’s integrated substance abuse prevention and treatment strategy.”

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has opened one of five rehab centres in Soweto, while the rest will be rolled out over the course of the year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

