Cars stoned in violent protest in Eikenhof

It is unclear what the cause of the protest is.

JOHANNESBURG - Police officers are on the scene of a violent protest in Eikenhof, southern Johannesburg.

Community members are throwing stones at passing cars on the R554 and the R82.

Traffic has been affected and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

It is unclear what the cause of the protest is.

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar: "Officers have been deployed to that area and motorists should avoid the area for now. They will have to use the R551 and then travel along the Golden Highway."