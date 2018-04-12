Bulls lock De Jager returns for Sharks clash
Springbok lock Lood de Jager returns from injury to partner RG Snyman in one of two changes from the side that beat the Stormers a fortnight ago.
De Jager comes into the starting line up in the place of Hendre Stassen, while the other change is De Jager’s lock partner Snyman, who replaces Jason Jenkins, who drops to the bench.
Kick-off at the Kings Park Stadium is at 17:15 on Saturday afternoon.
Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kötze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 André Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Duncan Matthews.
