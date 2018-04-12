Blitzboks eager to replicate 2014 Commonwealth triumph

The South African Sevens side will be on quest to defend their 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal victory in Glasgow Scotland, when they begin their title defense on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG- The South African Sevens side will be on quest to defend their 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal victory, when they begin their title defense on Saturday in Australia’s Gold Coast.

The Blitzboks have impressed in recent times on the HSBC World Sevens circuit, and as the reigning champions, they will go into the Commonwealth Games as the hot favorites to claim successive gold medals.

Neil Powell has assembled a strong squad for the Games as series regulars, Werner Kok, Philip Snyman and Rosko Specman all cracked the nod. The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool A with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia for the Sevens tournament.

Powell says that they are eager to defend the gold medal they won four years ago.

“It’s a really important tournament for us these Commonwealth Games, for the obvious reason that we are defending champions and we want to defend the Gold medal we won four years ago in the final against New Zealand.”

Powell also highlighted their Olympic Games ambitions.

“This tournament is also a dress rehearsal for us for the Olympics in 2020. This is the only other multi-sport event we get to participate in, and we probably didn’t get it right in the previous Olympic Games. I wasn’t happy with the mental space and the approach we went in with last time and I think it is something we can work on this weekend during the Commonwealth Games.”