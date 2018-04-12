Bashar Al-Assad: Potential western action in Syria could cause more instability

In comments on Syrian state television, he warns international peace and security is under threat as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.

JOHANNESBURG - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is warning potential action by western states would cause more instability in the region.

In comments on Syrian state television, he warns international peace and security is under threat as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the united states, under my administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of Isis. Where is our "thank you America?"