Bashar Al-Assad: Potential western action in Syria could cause more instability
In comments on Syrian state television, he warns international peace and security is under threat as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.
JOHANNESBURG - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is warning potential action by western states would cause more instability in the region.
In comments on Syrian state television, he warns international peace and security is under threat as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the united states, under my administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of Isis. Where is our "thank you America?"
Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
[CARTOON] Aussies in a Sticky Situation
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ask wedding guests to donate
-
Number of Facebook users worldwide
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
-
[ANALYSIS] What Trump decision on Jerusalem means for Middle East
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.