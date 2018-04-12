'At the end, she was very proud of the ANC'

The personal assistant of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says the struggle stalwart was proud of what had become of the African National Congress (ANC) lately.

Zodwa Zwane paid a moving tribute to the "mother of the nation" at her memorial service at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Madikizela-Mandela previously spoke out against the ANC when it went through what she described as a crisis a year ago, she also recently expressed confidence in the new leadership of the organisation.

Zwane has confirmed that the struggle stalwart loved how the organisation was shaping up lately.

“She talked about the ANC all the time, she loved it... and I’m glad because at the end she was very proud about the ANC.”

She says there were times when Madikizela-Mandela was lonely.

“Julius Malema, I understood you when you say she was the stone that was rejected even by the builders.”

Zwane says her passing is a big loss to the country.

“We’ve lost a mother, we’ve lost a friend, we’ve lost somebody that we treasure.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told mourners the seed's sown by Madikizela-Mandela are indestructible and will live on for generations to come.

Malema was delivering his tribute to the struggle icon in Brandfort, the Free State town where she was banished to in the 70s.

“We make no apology for bringing the EFF memorial service to this great community of Brandfort, to give voice to their own story with mama.”

Malema said the African National Congress has much to answer for.

“Like the murderous apartheid regime banished her with the hope of isolation, the post-apartheid government has also banished and isolated her people, the people of Brandfort.”

He's accused the government of disrespecting Madikizela-Mandela's legacy.

“It’s not an exaggeration that the isolation of the people of Brandfort is best represented by the fact that her prison cell, which is house number 802 across the street from us is dilapidated, yet the statue of Paul Kruger decorated Church Square in Pretoria, receiving protection from a democratic government.”

Malema has accused the ANC of dishonouring the late Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema said the ANC's priorities are wrong.

“They failed to protect the cell of Winnie Mandela called house 802 yet they protected the statue of Rhodes in UCT, yet they protect every symbol that reminds us of our difficult past.”