At least 35 hurt in bus accident near CT

A County Fair staff bus has overturned on Old Paarl Road near Kraaifontein.

CAPE TOWN - A County Fair staff bus has overturned on Old Paarl Road near Kraaifontein.

At least 35 people have been injured.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this stage.

City traffic spokesperson, Richard Coleman, says that a light delivery vehicle was also involved in the accident.

"Due to a motor vehicle accident on the R100, that's the Old Paarl Road near the Bloekombos high school, we've got a bus that's overturned in the area. We've got the R101 closed at the Bloekombos taxi rank and all traffic has been diverted back to the N1 and to the R304."