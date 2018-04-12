All 6 victims of Limpopo petrol bomb attack identified
The group of workers from the Modikwa Platinum Mine near Burgersfort were killed when the bus they had been travelling in was petrol bombed on Easter Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed all six victims of last week's petrol bomb attack have been identified and their families have been notified.
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: "The DNA results have been received. All six deceased have been positively identified. Five of them are locals and one of them is a Lesotho national."
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The DNA results have been received. All six deceased have been positively identified. Five of them are locals and one of them is a Lesotho national.”
At the same time, Mojapelo confirms the five suspects in the case appeared in court earlier on Thursday.
“Five suspects have appeared today in the Mecklenburg Magistrates Court on charges of six counts of murder, attempted murder and the malicious damage to property. The case has been remanded in custody until 26 May.”
The deceased are Moniccah Mabilo (57), Solomon Komana (37) and Simon Mahlokwane (42) - all from Ga-Mahlokwane Village - Johannes Malepe (56) and Ziphora Makuwa (48) from Driekop Village; as well as Pheta Ranku (58) from Lesotho.
