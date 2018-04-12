Algeria announces 3 days of mourning after military plane crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Algeria announces 3 days of mourning after military plane crash

Algerian authorities are examining exactly why the giant Ilyushin military transporter crashed shortly after takeoff from Boufarik Air Force base.

A screengrab from a video broadcast by Algeria's Ennahar satellite television channel on 11 April 2018 shows the scene of the crash of a transport plane, carrying Algerian army personnel on board. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airbase outside the capital Algiers. Picture: AFP
A screengrab from a video broadcast by Algeria's Ennahar satellite television channel on 11 April 2018 shows the scene of the crash of a transport plane, carrying Algerian army personnel on board. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airbase outside the capital Algiers. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Algeria’s announced three days of official mourning of the deaths of 257 people killed in a military airplane crash near the capital.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is among world leaders who have sent their condolences following the disaster.

Algerian authorities are examining exactly why the giant Ilyushin military transporter crashed shortly after takeoff from Boufarik Air Force base.

Sabotage has been ruled out in the super secure surroundings.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s called for three days of official mourning for the soldiers and their families aboard the plane.

Some people were also killed on the ground.

According to Muslim custom they have already been buried.

Victims included 26 Saharawi returning to their refugee camps near Tindouf after hospital treatment in Algiers.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA