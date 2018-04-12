Algeria announces 3 days of mourning after military plane crash

Algerian authorities are examining exactly why the giant Ilyushin military transporter crashed shortly after takeoff from Boufarik Air Force base.

PRETORIA - Algeria’s announced three days of official mourning of the deaths of 257 people killed in a military airplane crash near the capital.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is among world leaders who have sent their condolences following the disaster.

Sabotage has been ruled out in the super secure surroundings.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s called for three days of official mourning for the soldiers and their families aboard the plane.

Some people were also killed on the ground.

According to Muslim custom they have already been buried.

Victims included 26 Saharawi returning to their refugee camps near Tindouf after hospital treatment in Algiers.