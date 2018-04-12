Ajax claim vital win fight to avoid relegation
Ajax Cape Town gave their survival hopes a timely boost with a 1-0 win over Wits at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG- Ajax Cape Town gave their survival hopes a timely boost with a 1-0 win over Wits at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Urban Warriors were under pressure going into the fixture as they languish on 15th position on the log.
Striker Yannick Zakri’s coolly taken goal was the difference after he sprinted onto a ball from the impressive Fagrie Lakay before slotting home past an on-rushing Darren Keet.
The win temporarily eases their relegation woes as they move to within just a point of SuperSport United in 14th place.
Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the result stems from hunger and preparation.
“The best part of this result was the energy that the boys showed tonight. One against one, the aerial balls, everything was good tonight.”
Popular in Sport
-
Twittersphere reacts to Caster Semenya's gold win
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
WWE signs first Arab woman wrestler
-
Khompela’s future looks glum as Kaizer Chiefs ponders ‘holistic’ changes
-
[CARTOON] #TeamSA Gives It Horns!
-
Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into last four
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.