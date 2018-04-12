Ajax claim vital win fight to avoid relegation

Ajax Cape Town gave their survival hopes a timely boost with a 1-0 win over Wits at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Urban Warriors were under pressure going into the fixture as they languish on 15th position on the log.

Striker Yannick Zakri’s coolly taken goal was the difference after he sprinted onto a ball from the impressive Fagrie Lakay before slotting home past an on-rushing Darren Keet.

The win temporarily eases their relegation woes as they move to within just a point of SuperSport United in 14th place.

Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the result stems from hunger and preparation.

“The best part of this result was the energy that the boys showed tonight. One against one, the aerial balls, everything was good tonight.”