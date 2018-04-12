Airbnb community boosts WC economy by estimated R5bn

The data highlights the continued growth of guests in the province and the positive impact Airbnb brings to local families, communities and businesses.

CAPE TOWN - Airbnb has released new data on the impact of the home sharing community across the Western Cape.

The data highlights the continued growth of guests in the province and the positive impact Airbnb brings to local families, communities and businesses.

The data, which looks at host earnings and guest spending, shows that in 2017 the Airbnb community generated an estimated R5 billion of economic activity in the province, helping boost the local economy and putting money back in the pockets of regular people.

In 2017, almost 15,000 hosts across the province welcomed over 540,000 guest arrivals from around the world, a growth of 86% compared to 2016.

The typical listing was shared for less than two days a month with the typical host earning around R34,400 a year.

Trending destinations outside of the typical tourist hotspots have seen the biggest guest growth over the last year, with a 213% increase in guests staying in Beaufort West and 208% in Ceres.

Over a third of visitors to the province were from South Africa, highlighting the increase in locals opting for a staycation to enjoy the cities on their doorstep.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager for South Africa, said: “Every time a guest visits South Africa using Airbnb, local families and their communities benefit.”