Ace Magashule: ANC to start food security campaign

A Winnie Mandela food garden has been set up at the house of a woman who takes care of 14 children.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has launched the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day of Service in Orlando, Soweto as part of the ruling party’s 10-day programme of celebrating the life of the struggle stalwart.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says they want to see more of these rolled out throughout the country.

“One household or school… one food garden. We’re going to start a campaign as the ANC for food security so that we till the soil and make sure that our people have organic food.”

#ANC Is launching the Winnie Mandela food gardens which they want to see rolled out throughout the country. CM pic.twitter.com/pbqN4Xsvqp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2018

