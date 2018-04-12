3 schools vandalised in WC during holiday period

MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the Safe Schools Directorate has increased security at identified high-risk schools and has deployed additional guards.

CAPE TOWN - Three schools have been vandalised in the Western Cape during the recent holiday period.

The Western Cape Education Department says there were four incidents compared to seven during the same period in 2017.

Two of schools targeted were in the Cape Winelands and the other was in Cape Town.

“All reported incidents are classified as minor and included the theft of copper pipes and electrical cabling. The estimated cost of damages is around R20,000.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)