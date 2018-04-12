2 police officers shot, wounded in Tembisa

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says both officers were wounded, while the criminals ran away.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals responsible for shooting two officers in Tembisa, Johannesburg.

It’s understood the police officers were on patrol earlier on Thursday when a vehicle stopped close by.

Two gunmen got out of the car and opened fire.

“Police impounded a vehicle during the investigation. We’re also appealing to the members of the community who might information that can assist us to contact Crimestop.”