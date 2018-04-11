Zuckerberg promises to ensure Faceebook tools used for good in future
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opened Wednesday’s hearing by again apologising for having failed to take a broad enough view of the company’s responsibility.
NEW YORK - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing his second day of questions from United States politicians about the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
Tuesday’s hearing lasted five hours as lawmakers seek more information as to how the social network allowed the possible misuse of data belonging to 87 million Facebook users.
Zuckerberg opened Wednesday’s hearing by again apologising for having failed to take a broad enough view of the company’s responsibility.
He promised to make sure Facebook’s tools are used for good in the future.
On Tuesday, he fielded questions about why Facebook hadn’t done more to protect its consumers’ data and accusations that it was a virtual monopoly.
Facebook currently has 2.1 billion active users and could face regulations or penalties as an outcome of this hearing.
Popular in World
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
London man smashes Porsche 911 through wall
-
Japan activates first marines since WW2
-
7 Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre
-
'Silicon Valley' star TJ Miller charged with fake bomb threat
-
WHO says Australia exported listeria-tainted melons to 9 countries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.