Zuckerberg promises to ensure Faceebook tools used for good in future

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opened Wednesday’s hearing by again apologising for having failed to take a broad enough view of the company’s responsibility.

NEW YORK - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing his second day of questions from United States politicians about the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.

Tuesday’s hearing lasted five hours as lawmakers seek more information as to how the social network allowed the possible misuse of data belonging to 87 million Facebook users.

He promised to make sure Facebook’s tools are used for good in the future.

On Tuesday, he fielded questions about why Facebook hadn’t done more to protect its consumers’ data and accusations that it was a virtual monopoly.

Facebook currently has 2.1 billion active users and could face regulations or penalties as an outcome of this hearing.