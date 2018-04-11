#WinnieMandela: 'We are hurt & won't tolerate defamatory messages or disrespect'
Madikizela-Mandela's oldest grandchild Bambatha Mandela says the struggle stalwart deserves the utmost respect.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family says it won’t tolerate defamatory comments about the struggle stalwart and are calling on South Africans to respect her legacy.
Thousands of people joined the family at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday for the struggle icons memorial service.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday.
Much has been written and said about Madikizela-Mandela since her passing, with some people analysing what they described as her complex legacy.
Her oldest grandchild Bambatha Mandela says the family is hurt by this.
“We are hurt and we will not tolerate your defamatory messages or disrespect.”
He says the struggle stalwart deserves the utmost respect.
“You must learn to respect this legendary individual who has mothered a nation instead of behaving like ungrateful children.”
Madikizela-Mandela’s other grandchildren and great-grandchildren also paid tribute to the mother of the nation, saying they are honoured to have affectionately called her big mommy.
