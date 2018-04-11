#WinnieMandela: I have lost a dear friend, says De Lille
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was invited to speak at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and was welcomed as a special colleague.
BRANDFORT - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has addressed the crowds gathered to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the town she was banished to in the late 70s.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding a memorial service for the late Mama Winnie in Brandfort.
Hundreds have gathered in the small Free State town.
The tent set up opposite the house where Madikizela-Mandela was banished to in the late 70s is overflowing with red T-shirts with the memorial service underway.
De Lille was invited to speak at the EFF's memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela and was welcomed as a special colleague.
In his welcome to De Lille, the EFF’s Dali Mpofu chanted “Hands Off De Lille”.
The mayor spoke about what she learnt from Madikizela-Mandela.
“Politics is not for sissies… when you’re in politics there are no rules for men or women, there are just rules. She played by the rules and played the game better than most of them.”
De Lille recalled the last time she spoke to Madikizela-Mandela in December and ended by saying she’s lost a dear friend.
“Hamba kahle my sister, mother and flower of the nation.”
De Lille says it was with the late struggle icon in the 2000s under then-president Thabo Mbeki that she marched in Durban to demand anti-retroviral drugs be provided for those suffering from HIV.
She remembers confronting Mbeki about his decisions.
“Who believed that HIV and Aids did not exist. You say ARVs are toxic… why are they not for some of the MPs but they’re toxic for the poor?”
#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorial Dali Mpofu officially welcomes De Lille. CE pic.twitter.com/DCr1vP17i6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
There have been prayers and various musical acts as the programme continue, led by Mpofu.
Mpofu says today is about unity and all political parties are welcome.
EFF leader Julius Malema also spoke on Wednesday afternoon.
“I speak of Mama Winnie… such people do not die, they live eternally because their seeds always survive the toughest of conditions. The seeds of a tree grew, even in concrete, they are indestructible.”
Honouring Mama Winnie Mandela in song. Long live the spirit of Mama Winnie Mandela long live. #EFFWinnieMandelaMemorialService pic.twitter.com/NxTfVIZh5n— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2018
WATCH: EFF memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorial Patricia de Lille just arrived in Brandfort . CE pic.twitter.com/yxmW4FefxY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
Leaders from different political parties and organisations have come to honour Mama Winnie with messages of condolences. Her spirit is a unifying one. #EFFWinnieMandelaMemorialService pic.twitter.com/iAJkXgmf1n— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.