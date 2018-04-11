Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day of Service to be launched
This forms part of the 10-day programme of celebrating the life of Mama Winnie who dedicated her life in the service of the people.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC will on Thursday launch the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day of Service in Orlando, Soweto, the ruling party said in a statement.
This forms part of the 10-day programme of celebrating the life of Mama Winnie who dedicated her life in the service of the people, in particular, the downtrodden.
The launch will include the starting up of Winnie Mandela food gardens which we envisage to be rolled out throughout the country as well renovation work at identified child-headed and homes for the elderly in the area.
"This is in keeping with the ANC resolution on the economy and the land from the 54th National Conference calling for the implementation of radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure [that] land reform enhances food security for poor families and maintain food security for South Africa as a whole,” the ANC said in a statement.
"To honour the memory of this gigantic icon, the ANC encourages the masses of our people throughout the country to work their land in their yards, schools and villages and to produce their own food in honour of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."
