We lived in fear, says mom of dead drug-addict son

Myrtle Abrahams says outside her Tafelsig home, everybody loved her son Clinton Abrahams but inside, he terrorised his family while under the influence of drugs.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of a man accused of killing their adult drug-addict son in self-defence says they lived a life of fear.

Myrtle Abrahams supported her 62-year-old husband who appeared in court earlier on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Sedick Abrahams was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.

Abrahams says outside her Tafelsig home, everybody loved her 28-year-old son Clinton Abrahams but inside, he terrorised his family while under the influence of drugs.

Abrahams says she misses her son but adds she's at peace.

The case against her husband has been postponed to next month because witness statements, a post-mortem report and crime scene photos are still outstanding.