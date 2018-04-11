Popular Topics
Viljoen bags bronze in women’s javelin

This was Viljoen’s fourth medal in four successive Commonwealth Games.

FILE: South Africa's Sunette Viljoen celebrates winning the bronze medal in the final of the women's javelin throw athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on 30 August 2015. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's Sunette Viljoen celebrates winning the bronze medal in the final of the women's javelin throw athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on 30 August 2015. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Javelin star Sunette Viljoen won a bronze medal in the women’s Javelin event with a best throw of 62.08m on Wednesday morning.

Viljoen finished behind two Australians in Kathryn Mitchell who won the gold medal with a throw of 68.92m and Kelsey-Lee Roberts who threw 63.89m with her last throw to pip Viljoen for the silver medal.

This was Viljoen’s fourth medal in four successive Commonwealth Games.

