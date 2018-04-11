Viljoen bags bronze in women’s javelin

This was Viljoen’s fourth medal in four successive Commonwealth Games.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Javelin star Sunette Viljoen won a bronze medal in the women’s Javelin event with a best throw of 62.08m on Wednesday morning.

Viljoen finished behind two Australians in Kathryn Mitchell who won the gold medal with a throw of 68.92m and Kelsey-Lee Roberts who threw 63.89m with her last throw to pip Viljoen for the silver medal.

