Vicki Momberg’s lawyers ready to proceed with appeal bid

The Randburg magistrates court postponed the appeal matter last week as the defence team's lawyer was hospitalised.

Convicted racist appears in the Randburg magistrates court on 4 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Convicted racist appears in the Randburg magistrates court on 4 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Vicki Momberg's legal team say they are ready to proceed with an application for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The convicted racist was sentenced to two years in prison last month.

The Randburg magistrates court postponed the appeal matter last week as the defence team's lawyer was hospitalised.

In 2016, Momberg racially abused a police officer calling him the k-word numerous times.

The attack was caught on camera, sparking outrage across the country.

Momberg's lawyer Kingdom Onah believes that another court will overturn her conviction or at least her sentence.

“Even sentence such as your fine or a sentence such as an institution where she can rehabilitate herself if she feels that she needs help [sic].”

Timeline

Comments

