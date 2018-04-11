Vicki Momberg’s lawyers must now defend appeal application
Momberg was found guilty in March on four counts of crimen injuria and is serving two years in jail for calling a police officer the k-word.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing convicted racist Vicki Momberg now have until Friday to submit supplementary papers explaining why she should be granted leave to appeal.
The State on Wednesday punched holes in the case presented by the defence in the Randburg Magistrates Court, arguing that the matter should be thrown out.
Momberg was found guilty in March on four counts of crimen injuria and is serving two years in jail for calling a police officer the k-word during a racist attack that was caught on camera.
Momberg's lawyers must include more details on what grounds they believe a different court will overturn her guilty conviction or sentence.
In papers submitted to a court, the defence argues the video recording in which Momberg is seen calling a police officer the k-word should never have been allowed to be admitted as evidence.
But State prosecutor Yusuf Baba says the authenticity of the recording was established during the trial and is no longer an issue.
“There’s no evidence, where this honourable court can allow the application to appeal to proceed.”
Momberg will be back in court on 18 April.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
