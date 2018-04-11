Union: Metrorail’s security measures are not working

A train driver was stabbed and robbed by three men on Monday evening when he went to investigate after the train he was driving malfunctioned between the Kraaifontein and Muldersvlei stations.

CAPE TOWN - Another attack on a train driver in Cape Town has a union and the Western Cape Transport Department agitating for a security crackdown.

Police are investigating the murder of a suspected robber who was allegedly assaulted by a group commuters on a train from Eerste River to Cape Town this week.

The man and an alleged accomplice were attacked by angry commuters after they apparently assaulted and attempted to rob a passenger on a train.

The department's Siphesihle Dube says: “We are working together to try and improve safety. Safety, particularly security, is a big concern.”

The United National Transport Union's Sonja Carstens says that clearly existing security measures are not working.

“When you look at the situation as it is, where is our police like we have at airports? You won’t be able to go near a plane, but you can torch 10 coaches at once.”

