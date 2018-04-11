UDM cries foul after no-confidence motion against Athol Trollip collapses
UDM leader in Nelson Mandela Bay Mongameli Bobani has accused council Speaker Jonathan Lawack of bending the rules to suit the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader in the Nelson Mandela Bay council is crying foul.
Mongameli Bobani has accused council Speaker Jonathan Lawack of bending the rules to suit the Democratic Alliance (DA).
“We’re disappointed with the council meeting being adjourned by the same Speaker who can’t run the council properly in terms of the rules of order.”
WATCH: No-confidence motion in Athol Trollip brought to a halt... again
On Tuesday, the special council sitting to debate the removal of the mayor, chief whip and all current portfolio heads of committees abruptly ended.
The motion came after the DA didn't back an EFF-sponsored motion to have the Constitution amended, to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings, much like they did at the last meeting.
Councillors where afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ahead of proceedings.
But that’s as far as proceedings got.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip believes the council meeting was disrupted through a plan by some opposition parties.
"I really want to appeal to the media who were present today, to tell the story as it is. Was it the Speaker who wanted to collapse the council or was it the opposition parties who wanted to collapse the council? Report it as it is. One hand went up after the other to make sure the council descended into chaos."
The Economic Freedom Fighters, however, has accused the DA of abusing council proceedings.
WATCH: Opposition parties react to failed NMB no-confidence debate
The EFF’s Zilindile Vena didn't not seem fazed that the motion was brought to a standstill.
“We won’t get tired. We will make sure we discuss the idea. We’ve made a commitment that he won’t finish his term. We’ll make sure that he doesn’t finish his term.”
Trollip says opposition now has to start from scratch and source 61 votes to bring the matter back on the council's agenda.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
