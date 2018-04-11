Trollip: Some opposition parties planned to disrupt NMB council meeting

A special sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council to debate a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip came to nothing, thanks to repeated disruptions.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip has dodged another bid to unseat him.

A special sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council came to nothing on Tuesday, thanks to repeated disruptions.

A motion of no confidence against Trollip and several of his colleagues was to be debated. Instead proceedings were marked by heckling and jeering, much like a previous meeting of the council a fortnight ago.

Trollip says the council meeting was disrupted through a plan by some opposition parties.

The gathering was eventually postponed.

Trollip reiterated the opposition now has to start from scratch and source 61 votes to bring the matter back on the council's agenda.

“I want to commend all of our coalition parties. All of them paid their respects with some interjection and humming in the background.”

The EFF’s Zilindile Vena didn't not seem fazed that the motion was brought to a standstill.

“We won’t get tired. We will make sure we discuss the idea. We’ve made a commitment that he won’t finish his term. We’ll make sure that he doesn’t finish his term.”

