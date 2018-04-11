State asks court not to hear Vicki Momberg’s appeal application

The convicted racist was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she racially attacked a police officer in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has asked the Randburg magistrates court not to hear Vicki Momberg’s application for leave to appeal her guilty conviction and sentence.

A video of her rant went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba says that the application for leave to appeal is defective and should not be heard by the court.

“My learned colleague should’ve indicated on his papers where the magistrate erred in dealing with the respect, there’s nothing new. A such, it was not even raised during the trial. He has no grounds to bring up that point before this honourable court for leave to appeal as well.”

The defence is appealing the conviction on the grounds that they believe the video captured of Momberg while verbally attacking a police officer, calling him the k-word numerous times, is not authentic.

However, Baba says during the trial the court established the authenticity of the video and even contacted the author of the recording.

