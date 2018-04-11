Sex trafficking case against Timothy Omotoso postponed

The Nigerian televangelist was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport, almost a year ago, on charges of trafficking more than 30 girls and women.

CAPE TOWN - A sex trafficking case against a Durban-based pastor has been postponed until May.

Timothy Omotoso and three others briefly appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The Nigerian televangelist was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport, almost a year ago, on charges of trafficking more than 30 girls and women.

Controversial pastor Omotoso faces multiple charges including rape, sexual assault and fraud.

He’s also accused of being in the country illegally.

Omotoso allegedly sexually exploited his victims, who were from various branches of his church, at a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 59-year-old has three co-accused.

The women, aged between 28 and 36, allegedly recruited girls for sexual exploitation.

The case has been remanded until 15 May for the State to finalise the charges against all four accused, and to have the case centralised.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)