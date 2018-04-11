Saldanha Bay teacher shot dead at school

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says a 42-year-old female was found dead in the parking area at Middelpos Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - A primary school teacher in Saldanha Bay has been shot dead in front of pupils.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says a 42-year-old female was found dead in the parking area at Middelpos Primary School.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the body of a 42-year-old female was found in the parking area of the school. The body of a male was also found with a wound to the head at Middelpos Drive.”

Van Wyk adds the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The Western Cape Education Department has expressed its shock and sadness following the fatal shooting.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says: “I wish to express my shock and sadness at the fatal shooting of a teacher at Middelpos Primary School in Saldanha Bay. The teacher was allegedly shot by a male perpetrator, who we understand is her ex-spouse. They have both succumbed to their injuries after he turned the gun on himself.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)