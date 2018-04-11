Saldanha Bay teacher shot dead at school
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says a 42-year-old female was found dead in the parking area at Middelpos Primary School.
CAPE TOWN - A primary school teacher in Saldanha Bay has been shot dead in front of pupils.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says a 42-year-old female was found dead in the parking area at Middelpos Primary School.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the body of a 42-year-old female was found in the parking area of the school. The body of a male was also found with a wound to the head at Middelpos Drive.”
Van Wyk adds the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
The Western Cape Education Department has expressed its shock and sadness following the fatal shooting.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says: “I wish to express my shock and sadness at the fatal shooting of a teacher at Middelpos Primary School in Saldanha Bay. The teacher was allegedly shot by a male perpetrator, who we understand is her ex-spouse. They have both succumbed to their injuries after he turned the gun on himself.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[IMPORTANT NOTICE] How to spot a fake news story
-
UDM cries foul after no-confidence motion against Athol Trollip collapses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.