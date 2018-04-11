SA's growth recovery at risk from lack of policy clarity - central bank
The South African economy expanded by a surprising 1% in 2017 as agriculture recovered from a drought the year before, and the Treasury expects growth of 1.5% this year.
PRETORIA – South Africa’s recent economic growth turnaround is unlikely to last as 2017’s boom fades and the outlook for reform remains murky, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The South African economy expanded by a surprising 1% in 2017 as agriculture recovered from a drought the year before, and the Treasury expects growth of 1.5% this year.
“The pickup in growth is not especially strong, however, and growth remains below long-term averages,” the Reserve Bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Review document.
“This is mainly because, at this early stage, there is little clarity around the reform agenda, and without specifics it is difficult to quantify growth responses,” the bank said.
The bank said in the absence of “meaningful reforms”, growth was unlikely to exceed 2% sustainably.
South Africa is riding a wave of investor optimism since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as leader of the ruling African National Congress party in December and as president in February.
Business confidence hit its highest since late 2015 in January on expectations that Ramaphosa would lead economic reform and fight corruption. It has since diminished slightly as industry leaders waited to see whether Ramaphosa could deliver on promises to revive growth.
Data on Tuesday showed South Africa’s factory output missed estimates in February, following five months of robust growth, pointing to a slow recovery in the economy.
Popular in Business
-
Denel: Interim board gives staff, management new hope
-
Eskom says upcoming Nersa hearings not about tariff hike
-
Gupta business rescuers denied access to business premises
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.