Ramaphosa: Zola Skweyiya an ‘outstanding revolutionary’

ANC veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya died at a Pretoria hospital early on Wednesday morning following a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of condolences are pouring in for the late Dr Zola Skweyiya, from the president and political party leaders who've paid tribute to his contribution to the country.

He served in various capacities during the African National Congress' exile years and post-democracy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Skweyiya served the country with great passion.

The Presidency's Khusela Diko said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Zola Skweyiya, a man that he called an outstanding revolutionary who gave of his life in service of humanity and the government.”

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says it's been a sad period for South Africans.

“Here we are on the one hand mourning the passing of umama Winnie, of ambassador George Nene, remembering yesterday the killing in cold blood of Chris Hani – we now wake up to the news of Zola’s death.”