Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed thousands of residents-diplomats and dignitaries in Bizana in the Eastern Cape the birthplace of the anti-apartheid activist.
MBIZANA, Eastern Cape – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the efforts to unite the African National Congress (ANC) must continue in order for it to remain an instrument to transform society.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed thousands of residents-diplomats and dignitaries in Bizana in the Eastern Cape, the birthplace of the anti-apartheid activist.
The Madikizela family thanked the African National Congress (ANC) for bringing the commemoration to the Eastern Cape since the struggle icon will now be laid to rest in Johannesburg.
A champion of the people, a fearless cadre, a true patriot and the mother of the nation.
These are all the words that were used to describe Madikizela-Mandela during the ANC’s memorial in Bizana.
Ramaphosa lauded the icon for sacrificing her life for the freedom enjoyed by all today.
“And we’ll unite the African National Congress, her glorious movement.”
Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela died a happy woman knowing that the ANC has taken the resolution to expropriate land without compensation at its December elective conference.
WATCH: #WinnieMandela remembered in hometown Bizana
NOT REST UNTIL LAND RETURNS
Ramaphosa has lauded her for defending women’s rights and constantly seeking to undo patriarchal structures, including within the ANC’s ranks.
Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela will not rest in peace until her people have the land returned to them.
He says her burial should become a moment for all to embody her values.
“It should not just be an act of putting her body into that coffin and into the ground. It should be an act where her spirit, where her courage and where her determination will regenerate itself.”
Ramaphosa reminded the thousands gathered to remain selfless.
“She did not serve her own family, she did not serve any other interest. All she ever knew, Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela - she only knew to serve the people of South Africa.”
The president says the work to unite the ANC must continue so that the party can become an instrument to transform society.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Trollip: Some opposition parties planned to disrupt NMB council meeting
-
'#WinnieMandela will not rest in peace until land returned to people'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
'There are many who we trusted, now they betray us'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.