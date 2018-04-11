Rachel Dolezal's 'black hair' salon raises some eyebrows

Dolezal gained infamy in 2015 when it was revealed that she is a white woman posing as a black woman.

JOHANNESBURG - When she's not posing as a black activist, Rachel Dolezal runs a successful business as a stylist catering to a mostly black female clientele - much to the chagrin of many who disapprove of her.

Dolezal gained infamy in 2015 when it was revealed that after posing as a black woman activist who was a leader in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Dolezal is, in fact, a white woman, effectively donning blackface.

She has since faced backlash for her actions but insists she hasn't done anything wrong and will continue being an activist and identifying as black.

Apart from writing books and making a few appearances, it seems Dolezal keeps herself busy with a home-based salon, doing braids on black women, kids and some men. This has also not gone down well with the public, with some feeling the business is a form of cultural appropriation and an insult by someone who isn't black but passes as black.

Rachel Dolezal’s day job is braiding hair now... pic.twitter.com/pbEgxz5DcM — Kiara🌻 (@issascam_) April 10, 2018

Why did my mother get her HAIR BRAIDED BY RACHEL DOLEZAL pic.twitter.com/JedMG8FbUV — raynicorn🌟 (@raynesimm) April 9, 2018

Rachel Dolezal’s true mission is to infiltrate the Black community and destroy Black women’s edges https://t.co/eJgjfkD8nr — That’s Cause I’ve Read (@sheisresting) April 9, 2018

OK, Which One of Y’all Black Women Is Out Here Letting Rachel Dolezal Do Your Hair pic.twitter.com/pXgBLSqsrq — Umar Hayat Shahid (@ITSolPak) April 11, 2018

Dolezal also has a Netflix documentary titled The Rachel Divide on the cards detailing her daily life since she was outed.

The Rachel Divide is set to air on 27 April.