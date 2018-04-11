Popular Topics
Rachel Dolezal's 'black hair' salon raises some eyebrows

Dolezal gained infamy in 2015 when it was revealed that she is a white woman posing as a black woman.

Rachel Dolezal. Picture: Rachel Dolezal/Instagram.
Rachel Dolezal. Picture: Rachel Dolezal/Instagram.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - When she's not posing as a black activist, Rachel Dolezal runs a successful business as a stylist catering to a mostly black female clientele - much to the chagrin of many who disapprove of her.

Dolezal gained infamy in 2015 when it was revealed that after posing as a black woman activist who was a leader in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Dolezal is, in fact, a white woman, effectively donning blackface.

She has since faced backlash for her actions but insists she hasn't done anything wrong and will continue being an activist and identifying as black.

Apart from writing books and making a few appearances, it seems Dolezal keeps herself busy with a home-based salon, doing braids on black women, kids and some men. This has also not gone down well with the public, with some feeling the business is a form of cultural appropriation and an insult by someone who isn't black but passes as black.

Dolezal also has a Netflix documentary titled The Rachel Divide on the cards detailing her daily life since she was outed.

The Rachel Divide is set to air on 27 April.

