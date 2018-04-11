PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 10 April are as follows:

Powerball: 2, 14, 17, 31, 34 PB: 19

Powerball Plus: 12, 22, 26, 42, 43 PB: 10

#Powerball results for Tuesday 10th April 2018:

2, 14, 17, 31, 34 PB: 19#PowerballPlus results for Tuesday 10th April 2018:

12, 22, 26, 42, 43 PB: 10



Were you lucky? Let us know by commenting below!



Prize... https://t.co/deJjZCkEJp — SA Lotto & Powerball (@SA_Lotto_App) April 10, 2018

For more details visit the National Lottery website.