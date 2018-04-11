[PODCAST] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion

As South Africa bids farewell to the mother of the nation, EWN looks back on a remarkable life in service of the struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie-Madikizela Mandela is being remembered across South Africa this week in a series of memorial services and events.

Ahead of her special funeral on Saturday 14 May, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, EWN looks back at her remarkable life.

LISTEN: Madikizela-Mandela 1936 - 2018