[PODCAST] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion

City of CT proposes R863m for informal settlements, backyarder services
As South Africa bids farewell to the mother of the nation, EWN looks back on a remarkable life in service of the struggle.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie-Madikizela Mandela is being remembered across South Africa this week in a series of memorial services and events.
Ahead of her special funeral on Saturday 14 May, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, EWN looks back at her remarkable life.
LISTEN: Madikizela-Mandela 1936 - 2018
