Parly set on forcing Guptas to appear before state capture inquiry
Parliament will now be enlisting the help of law enforcement agencies to track them down.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's public enterprises committee says it's not giving up in trying to force the Guptas to appear before Members of Parliament (MPs).
It will now be enlisting the help of law enforcement agencies to track them down.
This after another attempt last week to serve summonses on Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta at two of their known residences failed.
Ajay Gupta was spotted in Dubai last week.
The committee has also failed to establish a residential address for former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.
They, along with former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni are the last witnesses that MPs want to quiz over state capture allegations at Eskom.
Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says: “We’re very serious about wanting them to come and explain themselves to the committee. We’ll try by all means to look for them and look at other options to ensure they appear before the committee.”
LISTEN: The State We're in: Captured (Episode 7)
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
